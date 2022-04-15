Left Menu

Kerala: 250 kg ganja seized from water tanker truck

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 15-04-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 19:27 IST
Kerala: 250 kg ganja seized from water tanker truck
  • Country:
  • India

Acting on a tip-off, Kerala Police on Friday seized nearly 250 kilograms of ganja from Perumbavoor near here, which was allegedly being smuggled inside a tanker in a concealed manner.

Police arrested a Tamil Nadu native and impounded the truck registered in the neighbouring state.

''We received information that the contraband was being smuggled in a water tanker truck. During a vehicle check, we identified the tanker and inspected it and found ganja,'' police told PTI.

Police said the driver has been taken into custody for further interrogation.

Nearly 250 kg of ganja was kept inside one of the compartments of the water tanker, they said.

The investigation is on to identify the source and destination of the contraband, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India
2
Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Celsius

Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Cels...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid; Church of the Holy Sepulchre's ancient altar rediscovered, researchers say

Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatem...

 Global
4
Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to keep them alive

Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to ke...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022