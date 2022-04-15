Gunfire exchange between extremists, police in Jharkhand

An encounter took place between a banned rebel outfit, ‘Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad’ (JIMP), and police in Jharkhand’s Latehar district. No injury or casualty was reported in the encounter that lasted for half an hour in Lakchipur Dokar jungle on Thursday night, a senior police officer said. Superintendent of Police Anjani Anjan had information that a group of JJMP rebels had assembled in the jungle to execute a plan and accordingly, a team was formed to apprehend them.

The rebels opened fire on the approaching police personnel, forcing them to retaliate in self-defence, the officer said.

Several rounds were fired in the encounter before the JIMP ultras made a hasty retreat under mounting pressure from the police team.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)