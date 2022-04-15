Left Menu

12-year-old boy killed in Odisha for not letting friends play games on his mobile

PTI | Koraput | Updated: 15-04-2022 20:24 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 20:24 IST
A 12-year-old boy was bludgeoned to death with stones allegedly by his two friends in Odisha's Koraput district after he refused them to play video games on his mobile phone, police said.

The incident happened on Thursday in Masiput village when the three boys were playing video games near the school, they said.

A fight broke out when the boy refused his friends to play games on his mobile phone, they said.

Soon, they thrashed and bludgeoned him to death with stones. They then disposed of the body on the bank of Kolab river, police said.

The body was found on Friday morning after the boy's father lodged a police complaint, they said.

The two boys involved in the killing have been apprehended, Additional Superintendent of Police Utkal Keshari Das said.

The body was sent for post-mortem, he said.

