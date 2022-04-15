Left Menu

Russian shelling kills 7 in Ukraine's Kharkiv city - region's governor

Updated: 15-04-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 21:21 IST
Russian shelling hit a residential area of Ukraine's eastern city of Kharkiv, killing seven people including a small child and wounding 34 others, the regional governor said on Friday.

Russia describes its invasion of Ukraine as a "special operation" and denies targeting civilian areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

