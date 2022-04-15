Russian shelling kills 7 in Ukraine's Kharkiv city - region's governor
Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 21:21 IST
Russian shelling hit a residential area of Ukraine's eastern city of Kharkiv, killing seven people including a small child and wounding 34 others, the regional governor said on Friday.
Russia describes its invasion of Ukraine as a "special operation" and denies targeting civilian areas.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Defence ties, reducing Russian dependence focus of UK minister's India visit
TOP WRAP 2-Ukraine preparing for new Russian offensive in the east, Zelenskiy says
TOP WRAP 3-Ukraine preparing for new Russian offensive in the east, Zelenskiy says
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Biden meets with parents of former U.S. Marine being held in Russia