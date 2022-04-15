Left Menu

Woman looking for missing daughter raped by 3 men in west Delhi

On the way, she met a man who offered her help in finding her daughter but demanded that she accompany him and his two other friends to their rented accommodation.

A 36-year old woman was allegedly raped by three men in West Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh area, police said on Friday.

The incident was reported to police on Thursday morning after the woman gained consciousness, they said.

Police said they have arrested Naveen Singh (28), Bishwa Mohan Acharya (26), and Akshay Taneja (30), all of whom worked in a nearby restaurant as waiters.

The woman, police said, alleged in her complaint that she was out looking for her 17-year-old daughter who had gone missing from home. On the way, she met a man who offered her help in finding her daughter but demanded that she accompany him and his two other friends to their rented accommodation.

She assented to the offer. When she was there the accused offered her a cold drink, which she drank and fell and unconscious, she said.

In the morning when she came around, she realised that she had been raped by the three men, a senior police officer said.

''She made a PCR call on Thursday morning and a case was registered under sections of gang-rape and causing hurt by means of poison etc, with intent to commit an offence and the three men were arrested within a span of few hours,'' said the officer. The matter is being further probed, he added.

