Village sarpanch shot dead in Kashmir

A village sarpanch, who was elected as an independent, was shot dead by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday, officials said. Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo was shot at by the ultras at Goshbug in Pattan area officials said, adding he was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Bangroo is the second victim of targeted killing of civilians by militants in three days. Satish Singh, a local Rajout, was shot dead on Wednesday in Kulgam district.

The militants have stepped up attacks on civilians in the past two weeks. A police spokesman said a case has been registered in the sarpanch's killing under relevant sections of law.

''Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime. The area has been cordoned and search is going on,'' he added.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and political parties condemned the killing. ''I strongly condemn the terror attack on Sarpanch, Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo. Perpetrators of this despicable act shall be punished. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief,'' Sinha tweeted.

''Another targeted killing, another family in mourning this evening. This unending cycle of violence is heartbreaking. My condolences to the family of Manzoor Bangroo. May he find place in Jannat,'' National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said in a tweet. The PDP and the BJP also condemned the killing.

''Deeply pained by the news of killing of a Sarpanch Manzoor Ah Bangroo in Pattan. Even after multiple security assesments, bundling them in secure accomodations in Srinagar, why do sarpanches still continue to be killed,'' a spokesman of the PDP tweeted. BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur said he strongly denounces the ''barbaric killing'' of Bangroo.

''Gruesome act, terrorists have no religion and mercy even during the fasting month of Ramzan,'' he said.

