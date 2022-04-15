PM Modi likely to visit Assam on April 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam on April 28 to give a new momentum to peace and development in the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) region, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday. Addressing an event here today, Sarma said, "With blessings of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Karbi Anglong Accord was made possible. We are committed to successfully implementing Karbi Peace Accord, and glad to have made a beginning in this direction today at Diphu."

The Chief Minister today distributed cheques of one-time financial assistance to surrendered militants including three factions of Karbi Longri NC Hills Liberation Front (KLNLF), People's Democratic Council of Karbi Longri (PDCK), United People's Liberation Army (UPLA), Karbi People's Liberation Tiger (KPLT). "Under this initiative, 1,030 surrendered militants out of 1926 have been provided Rs 4 lakh each as fixed deposit. The remaining surrendered militants will be provided one-time financial assistance within a week. The inaugurated schemes are under Special Package to KAAC for 2019-20 and 2021-22," the Chief Minister said.

Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted that roads projects have been implemented at a cost of Rs 3617.01 lakh. "Dedicated projects on waste-water treatment plant (Rs 68.92 crore); development of Karbi handloom weavers (Rs 5 crore); construction of bamboo made single storey district library building with auditorium hall at Diphu and Hamren (Rs 12 crore)," he tweeted. "Other projects include construction of bamboo made single storey district museum at Diphu and Hamren (Rs 10 crore) and the foundation stone for development of Diphu Town lake for recreation under Special Economic Package (Rs 16 crore). A university, an agriculture college, airport etc will be set up," the Chief Minister said at the event. He added that the Government of Assam has promised to extend all possible help for the rehabilitation of surrendered militants. "Steps are being taken to withdraw cases against surrendered militants. Out of 185 cases, 89 cases are to be recommended for withdrawal soon," he said. Sarma said, "Assam needs an economic revolution and Karbi Anglong has abundant resources. In this direction, PM Modi will visit the district on April 28 to give a new momentum to peace and development in the KAAC region." (ANI)

