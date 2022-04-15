Left Menu

Man gets life term for murdering Dalit worker

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 15-04-2022 22:32 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 22:32 IST
A special court trying Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe cases on Friday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing a Dalit worker.

Special Judge Jamshed Ali also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on convict Popin Kumar after holding him guilty under IPC section 302 (murder) and the SC/ST Act.

According to special lawyer Yashpal Singh, Sonu has gone to Kumar’s factory but did not return home.

His body was found at Ghasipura village under the Mansurpur police station area in the district on August 14, 2004, he said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Sonu was murdered for allegedly having an illicit relationship with Kumar’s sister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

