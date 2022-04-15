Maha: Man fires 5 rounds during argument over property; no report of injuries

A man allegedly resorted to firing under the influence of alcohol amid a family feud in Kapurbawadi area of Thane city on Friday, a police official said.

Rajesh Sharma (51) has been detained in the incident, in which no one was injured, and the process of registering an FIR was underway, Assistant Commissioner of Police Nilesh Sonawane said.

''The firing took place in the 23rd floor flat of a housing complex at around 6:50pm. The accused lives with his three sons and is embroiled in a property dispute. In the evening, during one such argument, he fired five rounds from his licensed revolver,'' the ACP said.

