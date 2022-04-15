Left Menu

Ukraine says five killed in shelling in city of Mykolaiv

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-04-2022 22:38 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 22:38 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Five people were killed by shelling in the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv on Friday and cluster munitions were used, Vitaliy Kim, the governor of Mykolaiv region, said on Telegram on Friday.

Reuters could not independently verify the statement. Russia denies targeting civilian areas in Ukraine.

