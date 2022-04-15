Left Menu

Odisha MLAs visit INS Chilka

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-04-2022 23:12 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 23:12 IST
Odisha MLAs visit INS Chilka
  • Country:
  • India

Members of the Odisha assembly visited the INS Chilka naval training facility on Friday.

Eighty-two lawmakers, led by Speaker SN Patro, visited the Indian Navy facility as part of an initiative to make India's maritime glory popular.

The day-long programme included a presentation on aspects related recruitment and training of sailors, a visit to training facilities and living spaces of trainees, as well as witnessing training activities conducted at INS Chilka, officials said.

Aspects related to coastal security, and civil-military liaison with emphasis on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations were discussed during the presentation, they said.

Cmde NP Pradeep, the Commanding Officer of INS Chilka, apprised the guests of the recent technological developments in the Navy towards ensuring maritime security of the nation.

State government officials also visited the facility along with the MLAs The speaker said that Odisha is proud that the premier training establishment is located in the state. The bedrock of a sailor's journey in the Navy is laid here, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to keep them alive

Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to ke...

 Australia
2
Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

 Taiwan
3
Germany's Scholz wants extra 2 bln euros for military to help Ukraine - source

Germany's Scholz wants extra 2 bln euros for military to help Ukraine - sour...

 Germany
4
S Korea to remove most virus restrictions as omicron slows

S Korea to remove most virus restrictions as omicron slows

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022