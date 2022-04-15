Odisha MLAs witness how naval training is imparted during visit to INS Chilka

Odisha Legislative Assembly members visited the Indian Navy's premier training establishment, Indian Navy Ship (INS) Chilka, said officials on Friday. The 'One Day Visit to INS Chilka' was organized as part of the Unit's initiative towards the introduction of maritime domain and training philosophy of the Indian Navy to the people's representatives of Odisha.

A delegation of 82 MLAs along with officials from the State and District Administration headed by Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Surjya Narayan Patro visited INS Chilka. The speaker of the Odisha Assembly also addressed the gathering and thanked INS Chilka for the yeoman efforts to impart training to naval sailors.

"Odisha is proud that the premier training establishment is located in the state," said Patro. He also highlighted that the bedrock of the sailor's journey in the Navy is laid here.

The day-long visit included a presentation on aspects related to recruitment and training of Sailors, a visit to training facilities and living spaces of trainees as well as witnessing boot camp training activities conducted at INS Chilka. The aspects related to Coastal Security, Civil-Military Liasion with emphasis on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations were also discussed during the presentation. (ANI)

