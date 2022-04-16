United States urges restraint after Jerusalem violence

The United States is deeply concerned by violence in Jerusalem, where at least 152 Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli riot police, the State Department said on Friday.

"We call on all sides to exercise restraint, avoid provocative actions and rhetoric, and preserve the historic status quo on the Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount," spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)