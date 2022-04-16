Left Menu

CM Bommai aims to develop Karnataka as 'model state' by providing jobs, empowering people economically

Karnataka would be made a 'model state' by ushering in an era of development in the state, said Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai on Friday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 16-04-2022 08:47 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 08:47 IST
CM Bommai aims to develop Karnataka as 'model state' by providing jobs, empowering people economically
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka would be made a 'model state' by ushering in an era of development in the state, said Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai on Friday. He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for various development projects at Naragund.

"Karnataka would be developed as a model state in the country by providing job opportunities for every Kannadiga and empowering the people economically. Nobody can stop me in this endeavor," said Bommai. As Congress plans to hold 'padayatra' to protest against the Kalasa Banduri project, Bommai while speaking on the project said, "It was due to the commitment of the then Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and the Water Resources minister KS Eshwarappa that the foundation stone was laid for the project."

"We should remember this. Their party top brass had threatened that not a single drop of water would be allowed to flow to Karnataka. People should take note of this," said Bommai. "Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a Gazette notification of the Tribunal award. We will get our water. People should remember who lathi-charged the farmers and women and who were agitating for the project," Bommai added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

 Taiwan
2
Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to keep them alive

Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to ke...

 Australia
3
10-year-old boy kidnapped, killed; cousin among 3 arrested

10-year-old boy kidnapped, killed; cousin among 3 arrested

 India
4
Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight, creates panic

Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight, creates panic

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022