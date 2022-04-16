BJP MP meets family of girl who set herself ablaze after rape attempt

BJP MP Jayanta Roy on Friday visited the house of the 14-year-old girl in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district who set herself on fire after being threatened to withdraw a police complaint of rape attempt.

After meeting her family, Roy said she has suffered 65 per cent burn injuries.

''It is a very sad incident. The girl was pushed to take the extreme step through intimidation and humiliation. Those behind the incident should be punished,'' he said.

''I have asked the police to take strict action. Such incidents are being reported from across West Bengal,'' Roy claimed.

The Jalpaiguri MP also spoke to Deputy Superintendent of Police (Crime) Samir Pal about the progress of the investigation in the case.

Police have arrested two persons in connection with the case.

The girl, a resident of Maynaguri police station area, was alone in her house on February 28 when a man allegedly tried to rape her, they said.

He ripped off her clothes but as she screamed, the man fled, they added.

Subsequently, a police complaint was filed by her family and the man was arrested. However, he got out on bail, police said.

On Thursday, two men came to her house, with their faces covered, when she was alone and threatened to withdraw the police complaint, they said.

The men allegedly threatened that if she does not withdraw the complaint, her family will be killed, police said.

Following this, she set herself ablaze. The girl was, however, rescued and at present, she is undergoing treatment at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.

