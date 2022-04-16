Left Menu

Encounter underway in J-K's Anantnag, 1 Army personnel dead

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 16-04-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 19:52 IST
Encounter underway in J-K's Anantnag, 1 Army personnel dead
  • Country:
  • India

An Army personnel was killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Acting on a specific input about the presence of terrorists in Watnar area of Kokernag in the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists fired upon the forces, who retaliated.

In the exchange of firing, one army man was killed, the official said. He said further details were awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

 Taiwan
2
10-year-old boy kidnapped, killed; cousin among 3 arrested

10-year-old boy kidnapped, killed; cousin among 3 arrested

 India
3
Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to keep them alive

Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to ke...

 Australia
4
Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight, creates panic

Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight, creates panic

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022