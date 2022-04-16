Left Menu

Hearing in Bitta Karate case deferred

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 16-04-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 20:37 IST
The hearing in application for reopening of trial against former militant Farooq Ahmad Dar alias Bitta Karate in the murder case of Kashmir Pandit Satish Tickoo was deferred on Saturday as the judge was on leave.

The hearing was deferred to May 10.

Tickoo’s family has moved to the court requesting a status report on all first information reports (FIRs) registered against Dar.

The matter was earlier heard on March 30 when the court issued a notice to the J-K government.

