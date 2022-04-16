Nagpur jeweller stabbed, robbed of 2 kg gold ornaments

A 48-year-old jeweller was stabbed multiple times by three men who robbed his two-kg gold ornaments in Pachpaoli area of Nagpur in Maharashtra on Saturday, a police official said.

The condition of the trader, identified as Ketan Kamdar, is critical. The incident occurred at 3 pm when Kamdar, who runs gold ornaments making factory, was passing through the Pachpaoli bridge on a two-wheeler. The robbers stopped Kamdar and threw chilli powder in his eyes. The accused then caught hold of Kamdar and stabbed him with sharp-edged weapons, the official said.

As he collapsed in a pool of blood, the robbers sped away on Kamdar's two-wheeler with the bag containing the gold ornaments, he said. A passer-by dropped Kamdar at his house and his family members rushed him to a hospital. His condition is critical. Pachpaoli police scanning CCTV footage to identify Kamdar's attackers.

