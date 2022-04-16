MP: Young chain-snatcher couple arrested

A young couple who allegedly snatched gold chains and mangalsutras were arrested here on Saturday, police said.

Vikas Rajput (20) and Shreya Awasthi-Rajput (19), who are husband and wife, targeted women in deserted areas, inspector Arvind Kumar Choubey of Gohalpur police station told PTI.

The police seized four gold chains worth Rs 2 lakh and a two-wheeler used in the crime from them, he added.

The duo have been booked under section 392 (robbery) of the IPC. PTI COR LAL KRK KRK

