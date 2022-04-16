Mizoram Police conducts training for bomb disposal team in Vairengte

Mizoram Police conducted two weeks of training for the bomb disposal team at the Counter-Insurgency and Jungle Warfare School (CIJWS) in Mizoram's Vairengte town from April 4 to 16.

According to Mizoram police, as many as 10 personnel of the Bomb Disposal Team successfully completed training acquiring the latest skills and techniques in the field.

During the training, the team was trained on various nuances and facets of bomb detection and disposal, the police added. (ANI)

