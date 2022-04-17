Left Menu

N.Korea fired two projectiles towards east on Saturday - S.Korea's military

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 17-04-2022 04:45 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 04:45 IST
  • Country:
  • South Korea

North Korea fired two projectiles off its east coast towards the sea on Saturday, South Korea's military said on Sunday.

The projectiles, launched from the Hamhung region at around 6 p.m. the previous day, flew 110 km at the apogee of 25 km with maximum speed under Mach 4, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

