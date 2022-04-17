N.Korea fired two projectiles towards east on Saturday - S.Korea's military

North Korea fired two projectiles off its east coast towards the sea on Saturday, South Korea's military said on Sunday.

The projectiles, launched from the Hamhung region at around 6 p.m. the previous day, flew 110 km at the apogee of 25 km with maximum speed under Mach 4, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)