PM Modi pays tributes to ex-PM Chandra Shekhar on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to former PM Chandra Shekhar on his birth anniversary, saying he was widely admired for his commitment to democratic values.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2022 10:12 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 10:12 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to former PM Chandra Shekhar on his birth anniversary, saying he was widely admired for his commitment to democratic values. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said that Chandra Shekhar always worked for the welfare of the downtrodden and marginalised.

"Chandra Shekhar Ji was a towering personality who was widely admired for his commitment to democratic values and efforts to remove poverty. He always worked for the welfare of the downtrodden and marginalised. Tributes to him on his birth anniversary," tweeted PM Modi. Chandra Shekhar served as the eighth prime minister of India from November 10, 1990, to June 21, 1991. He headed a minority government of a breakaway faction of the Janata Dal with outside support from the Indian National Congress. (ANI)

