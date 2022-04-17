Army organizes free medical camp at J-K's Poonch

Indian Army on Saturday organized a free medical camp at Nangli Sahib, Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir. As part of the campaign, free medical check-ups and free medicines were given to the people.

People participated in large numbers in this camp, both males and females alike. Dr. Sanjana said, "We organize camps every year in association with the Army. Yesterday saw about 250 patients in Poonch. We try to provide facilities to as many patients as possible."

"We have come on behalf of the borderless world foundation. We have collaborated with the Indian army. We conduct medical camps here. We have come here to the camps of Mendhar and Poonch. We have given treatments to 800 people in Mendhar camp," Dr Sanjana Barde. "I have come here to get treatment. I am very thankful to the Indian army for providing free treatment. I am grateful to the doctors who have come to provide treatment," said Zubir who came to receive treatment.

"This camp is extremely helpful for the people of Poonch. They are providing us with free medicines. I am grateful to the Indian army and I am very proud of it," said Shajia Kocer. (ANI)

