Indore: DRI seized 3 gold bars weighing 3 kgs, five arrested

Acting on a tip that was received by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Indore Zonal Unit that four persons carrying a huge quantity of smuggled gold would be coming to Indore on April 12 in Kia Seltos car, 3 kgs gold was recovered.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 17-04-2022 12:30 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 12:30 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Acting on a tip that was received by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Indore Zonal Unit that four persons carrying a huge quantity of smuggled gold would be coming to Indore on April 12 in Kia Seltos car, 3 kgs gold was recovered. After getting the initial tip, surveillance was mounted for the suspected vehicle and officers of DRI intercepted the car on Mumbai-Agra Highway near Indore. On thorough search of the car, 3 foreign origin gold bars totally weighing 3 kgs were recovered from a specially built cavity concealed in car. All the four occupants of the vehicle confessed their crime.

Further, they revealed that one of the members of their syndicate, who supplied the said gold bars is in Ulhasnagar (MH). Immediately a follow up operation was conducted by DRI officers and a jeweller in Ulhasnagar was nabbed. The jeweller also confessed his crime. The goods and the vehicle used for concealment and transport have been seized and all the five persons have been arrested under provisions of Customs Act 1962. All the five accused have been remanded to Judicial Custody by Indore Court on 16th April. Further investigation is on.

Earlier this calendar year, officers of DRI Indore Zonal Unit had seized approximately 5 kgs of Foreign Gold and 1600 kgs of Cannabis worth Rs 5.65 Crore. Also, so far this year, DRI Indore has succeeded in recovering Rs. 5 Crores Customs Duty evaded in Customs related frauds. (ANI)

