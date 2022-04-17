Left Menu

125 kg beef seized in UP's Sultanpur, 1 person arrested: Police

One person was arrested from here and beef weighing almost 125 kg was seized from him, police said on Sunday. Gosaiganj police stations senior sub-inspector Sitaram Yadav said that police raided a hideout in Balramau village Saturday night acting on a tip-off, and arrested Nadeem alias Babu, while another person managed to escape. A case has been registered against the person, he said.

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 17-04-2022 12:38 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 12:36 IST
One person was arrested from here and beef weighing almost 125 kg was seized from him, police said on Sunday. Gosaiganj police station's senior sub-inspector Sitaram Yadav said that police raided a ''hideout'' in Balramau village Saturday night acting on a tip-off, and arrested Nadeem alias Babu, while another person managed to escape. Around 1.25 quintal (125 kg) beef, two knives and other tools were recovered from him, he said. A case has been registered against the person, he said.

