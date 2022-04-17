On 'Easter of war,' pope implicitly criticises Russia over Ukraine

Pope Francis, marking an "Easter of war," on Sunday urged leaders to hear the people's plea for peace in Ukraine and implicitly criticised Russia for dragging the country into a "cruel and senseless" conflict.

Speaking to some 50,000 people in St. Peter's Square for his twice yearly "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and world) address, Francis said Ukraine was "sorely tried by the violence and destruction of the cruel and senseless war into which it was dragged".

