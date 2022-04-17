Left Menu

On 'Easter of war,' pope implicitly criticises Russia over Ukraine

Reuters | Vatican City | Updated: 17-04-2022 15:54 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 15:49 IST
Pope Francis (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
Pope Francis, marking an "Easter of war," on Sunday urged leaders to hear the people's plea for peace in Ukraine and implicitly criticised Russia for dragging the country into a "cruel and senseless" conflict.

Speaking to some 50,000 people in St. Peter's Square for his twice yearly "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and world) address, Francis said Ukraine was "sorely tried by the violence and destruction of the cruel and senseless war into which it was dragged".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

