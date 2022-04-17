Left Menu

Law student stabbed to death in Bulandshahr

A law student was allegedly stabbed to death in the Khurja area here, police said on Sunday.Police have filed a case against eight people, two of which have been arrested. Rizwan, a resident of Khirkhani locality of Khurja, said his brother Irfan was at home when on Saturday night Salim of the locality came there.

A law student was allegedly stabbed to death in the Khurja area here, police said on Sunday.

Police have filed a case against eight people, two of which have been arrested. Rizwan, a resident of Khirkhani locality of Khurja, said his brother Irfan was at home when on Saturday night Salim of the locality came there. He told Irfan that some of his distant relatives have come to his house and arguing.

On Salim's request, Irfan accompanied him to his house. ''When Irfan reached there, a group of six to seven people surrounded and stabbed him,'' Rizwan said. Irfan was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Rizwan and his younger brother Zubair, who rushed to the spot moments later, were also attacked and sustained minor injuries. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Bajrangbali Chaurasia said there was some dispute between Salim and some of his relatives. Irfan was called to the house to settle the dispute but it escalated into violence and Irfan was stabbed. ''Irfan died in the hospital. Two people have been arrested regarding the incident. Efforts are on to arrest the remaining six,'' he said.

