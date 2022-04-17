Mehuli Ghosh wins women's 10m air rifle competition in national selection trials
Haryana shot 260.0 to finish third, while Vinita Bhardwaj, also from Haryana, settled for the fourth place with a total score of 259.4.
West Bengal shooter Mehuli Ghosh won the women's 10m air rifle competition (4th trial) in the national selection trials at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges here on Sunday. Ghosh shot a total of 262.8 to get the better of Gujarat's Elavenil Valarivan 261.5 in the gold medal contest. Nancy of Haryana shot 260.0 to finish third, while Vinita Bhardwaj, also from Haryana, settled for the fourth place with a total score of 259.4. Representing Railways, Meghana M Sajjanar was fifth with 207.3 in the final stage where the event's best eight shooters participated. Odisha's Kashika Pradhan was fourth with 207.2, while the seventh-place belonged to Ayushi Podder (153.6) of West Bengal.
Haryana's Rita Yadav was eliminated in the eighth position with a score of 153.3.
