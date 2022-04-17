Left Menu

UP: Enraged over son’s marriage, man stabs daughter-in-law, two more women

He started an argument there which escalated and he attacked Salman's wife Nida (22), her mother Zarina (50) and her sister Nadiya (20) with a knife, Chandra said.

A police team reached the spot minutes after the incident and rushed the injured women to a hospital. The woman suffered stab injuries and cuts in the attack.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 17-04-2022 18:06 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 18:06 IST
Enraged over his son's marriage, a man stabbed his daughter-in-law, her mother and sister here, police said on Sunday.

They said a case was registered and the accused arrested.

“One Anwar, a resident of Gaughat area in Thakurganj, was angry with the marriage of his son Salman who reportedly married the woman of his choice against the wishes of the father,” Station House Officer (SHO), Thakurganj Police station, Harishankar Chandra said.

“On Saturday evening, Anwar went to the house of Salman's in-laws. He started an argument there which escalated and he attacked Salman's wife Nida (22), her mother Zarina (50) and her sister Nadiya (20) with a knife,” Chandra said.

A police team reached the spot minutes after the incident and rushed the injured women to a hospital. The woman suffered stab injuries and cuts in the attack. Their condition remains critical, the SHO said.

A police team tracked and arrested Anwar and also recovered the knife used by him to attack the women, he said.

