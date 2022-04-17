Bus driven dangerously seized by authorities in J&K's Udhampur

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district have seized a bus after a video showing the vehicle being driven dangerously was widely circulated on social media, an official spokesperson said on Sunday. In the video, the driver of the bus, plying on the Udhampur-Lander village route, was seen driving dangerously, the official said.

''The motor vehicle department in Udhampur took swift action and seized the vehicle for dangerous driving and for putting human lives at risk, one of contravention of the Motor Vehicle Act,'' the official said.

Proceedings have been initiated for suspension of driver's driving license and the route permit, spokesperson said. The official added that another vehicle on the same route has also been seized for plying without documents.

