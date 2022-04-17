Left Menu

Three booked in Thane for cheating home buyers

PTI | Thane | Updated: 17-04-2022 19:57 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 19:57 IST
Three people have been booked for allegedly duping home buyers in Thane district, a police official said on Sunday.

A Sahapur police station official said Shekhar Patil, Neer Niruddin Mistry and PR Chavan were booked under provisions of the IPC and Maharashtra Ownership Flats (Regulation of the Promotion of Construction, Sale, Management and Transfer) Act, 1963.

''They accepted Rs 10.31 lakh from the complainant and other amounts from several people but have not given them flats as promised. No arrest has been made in this case so far and a probe is underway,'' he said.

