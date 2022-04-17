Massive fire breaks out at Sonipat's chemical factory

Left Menu

A major fire broke out on Sunday in a chemical factory in the Kundli area of Sonipat of Haryana, the fire department said.

A major fire broke out on Sunday in a chemical factory in the Kundli area of Sonipat of Haryana, the fire department said. The fire department reached the spot immediately to take the situation under control.

On a special request of the Haryana government, the Delhi fire service also sent its firefighters for the operation. However, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

