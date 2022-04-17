Jahangirpuri clashes: 2 juveniles among 22 held; police meet peace panels to cool tempers

Twenty-one people, including the ''main conspirators'', were arrested over the violence in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri, where an uneasy calm prevailed on Sunday as companies of anti-riot police patrolled the streets and people largely stayed indoors.

Two juveniles have also been apprehended in connection with the clashes, police said, adding that the case has been transferred to the Crime Branch for further investigation.

Political parties started the blame game over the matter, with BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra saying ''ideology of appeasement'' pursued over the last 70 years is responsible for the communal riots even as Delhi Congress chief Anil Kumar said the clashes happened due to intelligence failure of security agencies. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that the sequence of events explain that BJP is behind the violence.

Political leaders, including area MP Hans Raj Hans, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, made a beeline for Jahangirpuri on Sunday and appealed people to maintain peace. A delegation of Vishva Hindu Parishadh (VHP) also met Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Sunday and demanded strict action against the culprits. A large number of police personnel, including anti-riot force, were deployed in the violence-hit areas. Although shops and markets near the Jahangirpuri Metro Station remained open on Sunday, people mostly stayed indoors.

There was a heavy police deployment in C Block, the epicentre of the communal clash that left eight police personnel and a local injured Saturday evening.

Delhi Police held a meeting with members of local peace committees (Aman Committee) and asked them to appeal to the people to maintain calm.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) sought registration of FIR against those who allegedly involved children during the violence.

Police said they have recovered a pistol from one of the accused -- Md Aslam (21), a resident of a slum cluster in Jahangirpuri's CD Park -- which he allegedly used during the commission of crime. They said there was stone-pelting and arson during the clashes between two communities. Some vehicles were also torched.

A Delhi court on Sunday sent two men, including the 21-year-old man who allegedly fired a bullet that hit a sub-inspector in the violence, to police custody.

Duty Magistrate Divya Malhotra sent Aslam and another co-accused Md Ansar to police custody till Monday, while the other 12 accused were sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

All the accused in the case were produced before the court and the police alleged that Ansar and Aslam were the main conspirators who got to know about the 'Shobha Yatra' and hatched up the conspiracy.

This is the first communal flare-up in the national capital since the February 2020 riots in northeast Delhi which had left over 50 dead and scores injured.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said an FIR was registered Saturday under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 147 (rioting) and other relevant Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act sections. ''In total, 21 persons have been arrested and two juveniles have been apprehended. Three firearms and five swords have been recovered from the possession of the accused,'' she said.

Delhi Police said the case has been transferred to Crime Branch which with the help of the district police will carry out further investigation in the case. ''One of the accused persons, Aslam fired a bullet that hit a sub-inspector of the Delhi Police. The pistol used by the accused during the commission of crime has been recovered from his possession,'' Rangnani said. Aslam has also been found to be involved in a case registered at the Jahangirpuri Police Station in 2020 under sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, she added. The area remained tensed amid the police presence, with B and C blocks heavily barricaded. Narrating his ordeal, Mohammad Aquib, a shopkeeper who stays just beside the mosque in the area, said, “I was terrified to see that situation and immediately rushed to shut my shop. I was worried for my family. My wife and four children stay on the floor above the shop. All of us were so scared that we managed to have our meal at 2 am after breaking our fast.'' Deependra Pathak, Special Commissioner (Law and Order-Zone 1), said, ''Fourteen persons have been arrested so far and investigation is on. Further process of identification is being done based on CCTV and other video footage.'' ''Right now, the situation is totally under control. We have our additional force deployed here. We have done peace committee meetings and are also in touch with prominent residents of the areas. They gave assurances that they would maintain peace in their respective areas,'' he added. Police said flag marches are being carried out along with foot and motorcycle patrolling across all the district. Drones were also used in the process to oversee the activities and ensure no untoward incidents take place, they added. PTI AMP ABU AKM GJS SRY

