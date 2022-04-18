Left Menu

President Raisi says Iran will target heart of Israel if it acts against Iranian nation

Reuters | Updated: 18-04-2022 10:58 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 10:55 IST
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi (File Photo ) Image Credit: ANI

Iran's armed forces will target Israel's heart if it makes "the slightest move" against the Islamic Republic, President Ebrahim Raisi told a military parade on Monday.

"If you make the slightest move against our nation ... our armed forces destination will be the heart of the Zionist regime," Raisi said in a televised speech.

