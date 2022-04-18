Mexican lawmakers vote down the president's plan to overhaul power market
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's constitutional overhaul of the electricity sector failed to pass the lower house of Congress in a vote late on Sunday, with opposition lawmakers denying the bill the two-thirds majority it needed.
