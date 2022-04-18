4 police personnel injured in Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Four police personnel were injured after Naxals opened fire on a police camp in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, an official said on Monday. According to IG Bastar (Chhattisgarh) P Sundarraj, the incident took place late Sunday evening at Jaigur Camp under the Kutru police limit in the Bijapur district.

All injured personnel were brought to the district hospital, out of which two were airlifted to Raipur for better treatment, Sundarraj said. Three out of four injured are from District Police force Bijapur and one from 4th Batallion Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF)

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

