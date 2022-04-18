Left Menu

4 police personnel injured in Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Four police personnel were injured after Naxals opened fire on a police camp in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, an official said on Monday.

ANI | Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 18-04-2022 11:11 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 11:11 IST
4 police personnel injured in Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur
IG Bastar (Chhattisgarh) P Sundarraj (file Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four police personnel were injured after Naxals opened fire on a police camp in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, an official said on Monday. According to IG Bastar (Chhattisgarh) P Sundarraj, the incident took place late Sunday evening at Jaigur Camp under the Kutru police limit in the Bijapur district.

All injured personnel were brought to the district hospital, out of which two were airlifted to Raipur for better treatment, Sundarraj said. Three out of four injured are from District Police force Bijapur and one from 4th Batallion Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF)

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

 United States
3
Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tolerance towards proven wrongdoing: says Sequoia Capital, largest investor in BharatPe.

Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tol...

 Global
4
Mothers are at greater risk of developing clinical depression than their low-risk peers: Study

Mothers are at greater risk of developing clinical depression than their low...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022