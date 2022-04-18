Regional governor says six killed in missile strike on Ukraine's Lviv
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 18-04-2022 12:55 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 12:53 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Six people were killed and eight wounded in a missile strike on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Monday morning, regional governor Maksym Kozystkiy said.
Three missiles hit military infrastructure facilities, he said, while one struck a car tire replacement facility.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement