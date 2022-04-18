Russia says it destroyed four arms depots in Ukraine overnight - TASS
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 18-04-2022 12:59 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 12:57 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Russia's defence ministry said on Monday it had destroyed four arms and military equipment depots in Ukraine overnight with Iskander missiles, the TASS news agency reported on Monday.
Russian forces had hit 315 Ukrainian targets in total overnight, TASS cited the ministry as saying.
