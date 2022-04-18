Russian c.bank considers more flexible forex sale rules for exporters

Russia's Central Bank is considering making the sale of forex proceeds by exporters more flexible, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Monday.

She said Russia's economy was entering a difficult period of structural changes related to international sanctions against Moscow over Ukraine.

The Russian central bank earlier in April cut its key interest rate to 17% from 20%, flagging a challenging economic environment and a slowdown in inflation.

