Russian c.bank considers more flexible forex sale rules for exporters
Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 18-04-2022 13:25 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 13:23 IST
Russia's Central Bank is considering making the sale of forex proceeds by exporters more flexible, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Monday.
She said Russia's economy was entering a difficult period of structural changes related to international sanctions against Moscow over Ukraine.
The Russian central bank earlier in April cut its key interest rate to 17% from 20%, flagging a challenging economic environment and a slowdown in inflation.
