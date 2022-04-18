Governor: Missiles in western Ukrainian city kill 6
Russian missile strikes on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv killed six people and wounded another eight, the regional governor said.Maksym Kozytsky said there were four strikes, three of which hit military infrastructure facilities and one struck a tire shop.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Russian missile strikes on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv killed six people and wounded another eight, the regional governor said.
Maksym Kozytsky said there were four strikes, three of which hit military infrastructure facilities and one struck a tire shop. He said emergency teams were putting out fires caused by the strikes. He said one of the wounded was a child.
The strikes occurred as the country was bracing for an all-out Russian assault in eastern Ukraine. Lviv has been spared much of the worst violence in almost two months of war.
Plumes of thick, black smoke were rising over Lviv after the explosions, which were witnessed by AP staff.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maksym Kozytsky
- Ukrainian
- Lviv
- Ukraine
- Russian
ALSO READ
Series of explosions heard in Ukrainian port of Odesa - Reuters witness
Over 60 foreign ships remain blocked in Ukrainian ports
Series of explosions heard in Ukrainian port of Odesa - Reuters witness
TOP WRAP 2-Ukrainians curse Russian invaders as dead civilians found in liberated towns
TOP WRAP 3-Ukrainians curse Russian invaders as dead civilians found in liberated towns