No evacuation corridors in Ukraine for second day - Ukraine's deputy prime minister

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 18-04-2022 14:02 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 13:57 IST
Iryna Vereshchuk Image Credit: Wikipedia
Ukraine and Russia have failed to agree on humanitarian convoys for the evacuation of civilians from war-affected areas for the second day, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

"For security reasons, it was decided not to open humanitarian corridors today," Vereshchuk said on the Telegram app.

