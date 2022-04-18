Four civilians shot dead while fleeing town in Ukraine's Luhansk region - governor
Four civilians were shot dead while trying to flee by car from the town of Kreminna in Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region during a Russian attack, regional governor Serhiy Gaidai said in a post on messaging app Telegram on Monday. A fourth person was seriously injured, he said. Reuters could not independently verify the information. (Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Toby Chopra)
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 18-04-2022 14:21 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 14:20 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
