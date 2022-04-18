Left Menu

Putin discusses Russia-Ukraine talks, Middle East with Palestinian leader Abbas

18-04-2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin Image Credit: ANI

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas about negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Monday.

They also talked about "the problems of the Middle East settlement in the context of escalating tensions in the West Bank and East Jerusalem", the Kremlin said.

Last Friday, at least 152 Palestinians were wounded in clashes with Israeli riot police inside the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, the latest outbreak in an upsurge of violence that has raised fears of a slide back to wider conflict.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

