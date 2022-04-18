Man arrested for raping 3-year-old in UP's Bulandshahr

A man was arrested for allegedly raping his three-year-old niece in a village under Anoopshahr Police Station in the district, police said on Monday.

In a complaint, the girl's mother claimed that upon returning home on Sunday, she caught her brother-in-law in the act of raping her minor daughter who was alone at home.

When she raised an alarm, the accused thrashed her. The girl's father then caught hold of the accused but he threatened him and fled, according to the FIR.

Police have booked the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, they said.

