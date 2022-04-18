PM Modi arrives in Gujarat for three day visit

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ahmedabad for his three-day visit to Gujarat on Monday.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 18-04-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 18:30 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ahmedabad (Photo/PMO India). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ahmedabad for his three-day visit to Gujarat on Monday. He was received by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and State Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at the airport.

"The Prime Minister landed in Ahmedabad a short while ago. He was received by Governor @ADevvrat, CM @Bhupendrapbjp and other dignitaries," tweeted PMO India today. Prime Minister will visit the Command and Control Centre for Schools in Gandhinagar today.

On April 19, at around 9:40 AM, he will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects at Banas Dairy Sankul in Diyodar, Banaskantha. Subsequently, at around 3:30 PM, he will lay the foundation stone of WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar.

On April 20, at around 10:30 AM, Prime Minister will inaugurate the Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit at Gandhinagar. Thereafter, at around 3:30 PM, he will attend the Adijati Maha Sammelan in Dahod and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

