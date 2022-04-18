Jahangirpuri clashes: VHP, Bajral Dal members booked for taking out religious procession, 1 held
The procession was taken out on Saturday evening without any permission and one person named Prem Sharma, Jila Sewa Pramukh, Vishwa Hindu Parishad has been arrested, she said, adding that further investigation is underway.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Police on Monday said it has registered an FIR against the members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal for taking out a religious procession without permission in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area where violent clashes broke out on April 16. The police have also arrested Prem Sharma, VHP's district sewa pramukh, in connection with the violence during the Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri, officials said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said a case was registered under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code. ''The procession was taken out on Saturday evening without any permission and one person named Prem Sharma, Jila Sewa Pramukh, Vishwa Hindu Parishad has been arrested,'' she said, adding that further investigation is underway.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Man shot dead in northwest Delhi
Temperature to be higher than normal in northwest India, adjoining central India in April: IMD DG
Labourer held from northwest Delhi for stalking over 150 women, morphing pics
MP: Muslim MLA questions Congress' directives to celebrate Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti
Khargone violence: Temples open for short duration on Hanuman Jayanti