Jahangirpuri clashes: VHP, Bajral Dal members booked for taking out religious procession, 1 held

The procession was taken out on Saturday evening without any permission and one person named Prem Sharma, Jila Sewa Pramukh, Vishwa Hindu Parishad has been arrested, she said, adding that further investigation is underway.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 18:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police on Monday said it has registered an FIR against the members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal for taking out a religious procession without permission in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area where violent clashes broke out on April 16. The police have also arrested Prem Sharma, VHP's district sewa pramukh, in connection with the violence during the Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said a case was registered under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code. ''The procession was taken out on Saturday evening without any permission and one person named Prem Sharma, Jila Sewa Pramukh, Vishwa Hindu Parishad has been arrested,'' she said, adding that further investigation is underway.

