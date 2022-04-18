2 security personnel injured in militant attack in J-K Pulwama
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 18-04-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 18:38 IST
Two security personnel were critically injured on Monday after militants opened fire at them in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
The incident occurred near a tea stall in Kakapora area of Pulwama, they said.
Further details are awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
