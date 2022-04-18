Left Menu

RPF head constable killed, ASI injured in militant attack in J-K's Pulwama

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 18-04-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 19:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A head constable of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) was killed on Monday and an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) injured as militants opened fire at them in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The ultras shot Head Constable Surinder Singh and ASI Devraj near a tea stall in Kakapora in Pulwama, they said.

The two were rushed to a hospital where Singh was declared dead on arrival, the officials said.

Over the past three weeks, militants have stepped up attacks on security forces and civilians in the Valley. This was the ninth attack this month.

