One held for opening fire during Jahangirpuri clash: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police has arrested a 28-year-old man who was seen opening fire during a clash in the citys Jahangirpuri area, officials said on Monday. He has been nabbed by the special staff of northwest district, Deputy Commissioner of Police Northwest Usha Rangnani said.Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession at Jahangirpuri on Saturday, in which eight police personnel and a local resident got injured.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 19:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police has arrested a 28-year-old man who was seen opening fire during a clash in the city's Jahangirpuri area, officials said on Monday. The accused has been identified as Sonu alias Imam alias Yunus, a resident of C-Block in Jahangirpuri, they added.

''A video was being circulated on social media platforms on Sunday, showing a man in a blue shirt opening fire during the riots in Jahangirpuri. He has been nabbed by the special staff of northwest district,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession at Jahangirpuri on Saturday, in which eight police personnel and a local resident got injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

