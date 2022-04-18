PM Modi to inaugurate WHO Global Centre for traditional medicine at Jamnagar tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Gujarat on Monday for his three-day visit, will inaugurate WHO Global Centre for traditional medicine at Jamnagar tomorrow. The Ministry of Ayush and the Government of Gujarat on Monday organized a curtain-raiser press conference to discuss two pertinent developments in the field of traditional medicine in India- the groundbreaking event of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) and the convening of the Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit (GAIIS). Both the events are being held in Gujarat and will be graced by the presence of PM Modi, Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth and the Director-General of WHO, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, said the Ministry of Ayush in an official statement.

The WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine, the first of its kind in the world, will be inaugurated on April 19 in Jamnagar. The Centre aims to channel the potential of traditional medicine, by integrating it with technological advancements and evidence-based research. While Jamnagar will serve as the base, the new Centre aims to engage and benefit the world. The GCTM shall focus on four main strategic areas: evidence and learning; data and analytics; sustainability and equity; and innovation and technology to optimize the contribution of traditional medicine to global health. The Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit will be held from April 20 to April 22 in Gandhinagar. The Summit aims to increase investments and showcase innovations in the field of traditional medicine. It is a unique attempt to foster long-lasting partnerships, boost exports and nurture a sustainable ecosystem.

Commenting on the upcoming events, Sarbananda Sonawal, Union Minister for Ayush said, "Both the events will mark a milestone for India's Ayush industry. The Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit presents an opportunity for India to create a global market for Ayurvedic and herbal products. We are standing at the doors of a golden era, where we can capitalize on our traditional knowledge, and use it to serve the world." He added, "Global Centre for Traditional Medicine represents WHO's and India's outstanding commitment to global health. Standing at the juncture of advanced technology and ancient wisdom, the only way ahead of us is upwards."

At the press conference in Rajkot, guests such as Sarbananda Sonawal, Union Minister for Ayush; Dr Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai, Minister of State for Ayush; and Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, introduced the WHO Global Centre of Traditional Medicine and Global Ayush Innovation and Investment Summit (GAIIS). They discussed the key highlights of the partnership between the Ministry of Ayush and the WHO, and emphasized the importance of investment and innovations in the field of traditional medicine in the post-COVID world. The conference was also attended by Manoj Agrawal, Additional Chief Secretary, from the Health Department of the Government of Gujarat. The GCTM seeks to set policies and standards on traditional medicine products and help countries create a comprehensive, safe, and high-quality health system. Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit is an initiative to strategize India's efforts in becoming a global hub of traditional products, practices, and related services. (ANI)

